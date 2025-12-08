7.6m tramadol pills, 76,273kg Colorado, skunk seized in Delta, Imo, Adamawa

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have recovered over 7.6 million pills of tramadol and 76,273.4 kilogrammes of different strains of cannabis, Colorado, Loud and Skunk with members of drug trafficking organisations linked to the seizures arrested.



Out of the total opioids seized during the raids, not less than 3,874,000 pills of 225mg and 100mg tramadol, and others as well as of codeine syrup were recovered from a warehouse at Oko market, Asaba, Delta State, on Saturday, December 6, 2025.



About 1.2 million tablets of tramadol 225mg were seized from a suspect, Kelechi Nwakocha, 35, on Wednesday, December 3, when NDLEA operatives on patrol at Orogwe, along Onitsha/Owerri road, Imo State, intercepted his vehicle conveying the consignment, which was loaded at Aba, Abia State, heading to Onitsha, Anambra State.



In Adamawa State, NDLEA officers, on Monday, December 1, 2025, intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus marked MGU 554 XB along Maraba/Mubi coming from Jos, Plateau State, with 1,577,112 capsules of tramadol and exol-5 tablets, all concealed inside jumbo bags mixed with new rubber sandals and slippers.



Two suspects, Kabiru Buba, 25, and Hamza Abubakar, 32, were arrested in connection with the seizure. Another suspect, Mudansir Rabiu, 27, was nabbed along Zaria/Kano road, Kano State, with 197,000 pills of exol-5.



Operatives of a special unit of NDLEA stormed forests in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, where they destroyed 14,654 kilogrammes of skunk and arrested two suspects: Yusuf Iliyasu, 50, and Okumu Chinedu, 26.



In another operation, the operatives on Tuesday, December 2, stormed the forests in Asin-Ekiti, Ikole Local Council, Ekiti State, where they destroyed 54,300kg of skunk in two large warehouses that were razed while 28.3kg of the same psychoactive substance was recovered for the purpose of prosecution.



Following actionable intelligence, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday, December 2, raided Igoba forest in Akure North Local Council, Ondo State, where 2,483 compressed blocks of skunk and 247 bags of same substance, all weighing 5,442 kilogrammes, were recovered and five suspects arrested. Those nabbed include Jacob Omodowo, 66; Joy Oluatobi Peace, 24; Babatunde Olamide, 40; Echi Fidelis Joseph, 57; and Ankrah Akano, 56.



While 500kg of same substance was recovered from a Mercedes Benz van marked MGU 614 XB by NDLEA officers on patrol along Mokwa/Jebba road in Niger State on December 4, with the driver, Amos Yakubu, 46, arrested, operatives in Abuja on Wednesday, December 3, intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, weighing 22kg at Abaji expressway.



A follow-up operation at the Jabi park in Abuja led to the arrest of a female receiver, Blessing Ali, 33. Also in the FCT, Aliyu Usman, 39, was arrested by operatives on Friday, December 5, with 24kg skunk and 573,500 pills of exol-5 along Kwali/Gwagwalada expressway

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered 217 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 113kg from Ezenwa Udoka at Ladipo Market, Mushin, while Izuchukwu Usulor was nabbed with 351kg skunk at Onipanu area of the state on December 5, and Susan Okoro arrested with 104.1kg of same psychoactive substance at Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, on Tuesday, December 2.

A total of 447.5kg of skunk was recovered from two Honda Accord cars marked: ABC-678 KK and GGE-772 FB at Agho forest, Akoko Edo Local Council, Edo State.



A suspect, Dada Adedara Babawibi, 56, was apprehended in connection with the seizure. A raid at a warehouse in the Isiefve community, Ohuwunde Local Council, led to the seizure of 315.8kg of skunk and the arrest of a suspect, Stanley Obasuwa.



With the same vigour, commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.



Meanwhile, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig-Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the officers and men of SOU, Delta, Adamawa, Imo, Ondo, Lagos, Kano, FCT, Niger and Edo commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures.



He stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country, especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts were well appreciated.

Photo and Caption: Intercepted illicit drugs and suspects