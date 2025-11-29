96 arrested for violating sanitation law in Nasarawa

KEEPING THE ENVIRONMENT CLEAN WILL PREVENT EPIDEMICS... Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA) embarked on environmental sanitation exercise penultimate Saturday and had a significant number of staff from the LCDA turnout to sensitise and sanitise the environment.

Nasarawa State Government says it has apprehended 96 persons for violating environmental sanitation laws across the 13 local government areas of the state.

Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Prosecutor Officer, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, revealed this while briefing journalists immediately after the November sanitation exercise in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday.

He said the offenders were apprehended for conducting their private businesses while the sanitation exercise was underway in the state.

According to the chief prosecutor, their actions breached the provisions of section 9 (2) of the State Environmental Sanitation Law.

He, however, explained that the defaulters were prosecuted by various mobile courts at their respective LGAs to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Government said it has concluded arrangements to revitalise two waste recycling plants in Lafia and Karu local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Christopher Abari, Secretary, Nasarawa State West Management and Sanitation Authority, announced in an interview with journalists in Lafia, the state capital.

The secretary stated that the plants, located in Angwan Rere, Lafia, and Auta Balefi, Karu LGAs, have been underutilised, but the state government is set to restore them to full operation.

He therefore stated that activities at the recycling plants had been low, but efforts were underway to revitalise them and resume waste recycling.

Abari further explained that the revitalisation of the plants was part of the state’s efforts to improve waste management, reduce pollution, and promote a healthy environment.

The secretary explained that the plants would be equipped with modern equipment and machinery to enable them to process waste efficiently.

He also added that the agency has distributed various sizes of waste bins at strategic locations across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state for the disposal of refuse.

His words, “Our staff have continued the regular evacuation of waste at the dumping sites and urged the public to always bring out the waste to the designated refuge sites for evacuation to prevent the spread of diseases.”

Abari used the medium to urge members of the public always to keep their environments clean to guard against the outbreak of all diseases.

“If the environment is kept clean, it will guard against a possible outbreak of any disease, thereby ensuring improved healthy living of the people,” he stated.

The Secretary, however, expressed joy with the level of compliance by members of the public during the November sanitation exercise and appreciated the support from security agencies, traditional rulers, and the media.