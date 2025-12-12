Abia: Otti appoints Meribole as acting SSG

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Meribole, as Acting Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This is contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Njoku Njoku, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Umuahia.

He said that the appointment followed the approval granted to the substantive SSG, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, to proceed on a leave of absence.

The statement disclosed that Meribole, who currently serves as Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects, will assume duty on Jan. 1, 2026.

The statement added that the handover process will begin on Monday, to ensure seamless continuity of the government’s business.

“The transition period will allow Prof. Kenneth Kalu to work closely with Dr Meribole to maintain stability and ensure the smooth execution of the administration’s programmes,” he said.

He described Meribole as a seasoned professional and former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, who played a key role in advancing developmental projects in the state.

“Emmanuel Meribole, a medical doctor, is a seasoned multi-talented professional who retired as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

“His contributions as Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects have helped in driving key developmental initiatives across the State,” he said

He said that his new role as acting SSG is a testament to his proven competence, dedication, and commitment to advancing the vision of the administration.

In late November, Otti said that his administration will begin the gradual payment of verified gratuity and pension arrears owed since 2001.

Otti disclosed this during his monthly media chat with newsmen at the Government House.

He said that the State Government had carefully reviewed all pending pension claims and worked closely with the pension union to verify outstanding gratuities before taking any payment decisions.

He said: “The committee that we set up between the national body of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners and members of my administration has just handed in the report.

“If you recall, after appeals had been made, we decided to look at it again, and we have done that.

“It is disheartening that pensions have remained outstanding since 2001, and the total verified outstanding pensions is in excess of N60 billion.”

Otti described the arrears as “a very large number, dating back over 20 years,” adding that the Abia Government must confront inherited liabilities.

“Government is continuous, and whatever you are handed over, you deal with it. If it is assets, if it is liabilities, you pick all of them. We are unafraid to work out a solution,” he said.

Otti assured pensioners in the state that his administration would not abandon them.