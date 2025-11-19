Abiodun congratulates Alake on 20th coronation anniversary

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Wednesday congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, on the occasion of his 20th coronation anniversary.

Oba Gbadebo ascended the throne on November 19, 2005.

Abiodun described the royal milestone as a celebration of two decades of purposeful, visionary and selfless leadership that has brought remarkable progress, unity, and dignity to Egbaland and Ogun State as a whole.

He said that Oba Gbadebo, since his ascension to the throne, had demonstrated exceptional commitment to the peace, cultural preservation, and socio-economic advancement of his people.

The governor divulged that the monarch’s wisdom, statesmanship, and unwavering support for developmental initiatives had continued to inspire both traditional and contemporary governance structures across the state.

He said, “I join the government and good people of Ogun State in congratulating His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo (Okukenu IV), the Alake of Egbaland, on the momentous occasion of his 20th anniversary on the throne.

“Since his coronation as the 10th Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland on November 19, 2005, Kabiyesi has continued to exemplify wisdom, dignity, and an unwavering commitment to the peace, unity, and development of Egbaland and Ogun State at large. His reign has been marked by remarkable strides in cultural preservation, community advancement, and the promotion of harmony among all people.

“Kabiyesi’s reign has been characterised by grace, compassion, and an unrelenting pursuit of the welfare of his people. His role in fostering communal harmony and supporting our government’s development agenda remains invaluable. On behalf of the government and good people of Ogun State, I congratulate our revered royal father on this remarkable anniversary,” he added.

Abiodun, however, prayed that the Almighty would continue to grant the Alake sound health, long life, and greater wisdom to continue his noble service to Egbaland, Ogun State, and Nigeria.

He wishes His Royal Majesty a memorable and impactful 20th coronation anniversary celebration.

Meanwhile, in a bid to further bolster infrastructure across the state and consolidate its expanding industrial base, the Ogun State Executive Council, on Friday, approved the construction of additional roads and housing units throughout the state.

The council took the decisions during the first meeting at the newly commissioned Exco Chamber in the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Council also ratified the declaration of traditional councils established for the appointment of traditional rulers in the state.

The roads approved for reconstruction are Miliki Junction – Bode Olude – Alhaji Sugar Avenue in Abeokuta North Local Government (1.05km Length, 10.0m average width); Paddy Arikawe Road, G.R.A. Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area (3.39km length, 9m average width), and Itanrin-Sabo Road, Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu Local Government Area (5.0Km length, 10m width).

The new houses are 26 duplexes comprising 12 five-bedroom detached duplexes with two-room attached boys’ quarters, and 14 four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes with one-room attached boys’ quarters within the Ogun State Housing Corporation Office, Ibara, Abeokuta.