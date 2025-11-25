Abiodun hinges national growth on love in marriage

Achudume harps on importance of peaceful home to society stability

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that love and togetherness in marriage are a strong force that will foster national growth, enjoining couples to make love the cornerstone of their marriage.

Abiodun stated this in Abeokuta, at the weekend, during the solemnisation of the Holy Matrimony of the daughter of the Lead Pastor of Victory Life Bible Church International, Lawrence Achudume, in Abeokuta.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, said mutual respect, love, and consistent forgiveness, along with tolerance and understanding, are vital components of a strong and lasting marriage.

He said by embracing these values, couples could foster a deep and enduring connection, built on a foundation of trust, empathy, and unwavering support.

However, echoing the position of Bishop Taiwo Adelakun of Victory International Church, Ibadan, who admonished the couples to make undiluted love their watchword, Abiodun posited that marriage was a glorious institution that should be taken seriously.

In his remark, Achudume, the father of the bride, harped on the importance of a peaceful home to societal stability, adding that couples should strive to make God the cornerstone of their homes.

Achudume stressed that children should be exposed to godly teachings early in life so as to be able to navigate life’s challenges with ease.