Abode assets launches Empire Park Estate

In line with its vision to democratise wealth creation, Abode Assets Limited has launched the 100-acre Empire Park Estate, a project designed to prove that real estate investment is no longer the exclusive preserve of the ultra-wealthy.

In the move that challenges industry norms, Abode unveiled a model where investors can become certified landowners with a commitment of as little as ₦100,000.

This low entry barrier is central to the company’s mission of “Shared Prosperity,” allowing everyday Nigerians to access genuine wealth.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of the company, Mr. Jeffrey Itepu, reiterated its vision to drive inclusivity in the real estate sector.

Related News Abode Assets rewards associates, customers at Africa Wealth Festival 2025

“Irrespective of your income level, location, or social class, you should be able to participate in the prosperity that is in real estate,” he said.

The COO of the company, Mr. Damilare Oshokoya, who also underscored this vision, highlighted how technology ensures safety for their growing community of over 2,000 investors across 13 countries.

“One of the things that made the system smooth and transparent is that it was digitalised from the onset. With Abode, you get all information at the tap of a button,” Oshokoya said.

The launch event blended business with celebration as guests enjoyed horse riding and face painting, signaling that wealth creation can be a joyful, community-centric experience.