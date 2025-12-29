Abonnema celebrates unity at fifth Lulu-Briggs cultural remembrance

Abonnema, the headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Council in Rivers State, was transformed into a hub of reflection, celebration and renewed communal harmony as the town marked the fifth edition of the late High Chief Dr Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs Day Cultural Celebration, popularly known as Lulu’s Day.

The event, rich in culture and symbolism, was anchored on the theme of unity, an ideal the family and people of Abonnema say the late statesman cherished even beyond his lifetime.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Paramount Head of the Oruwari Briggs War Canoe Houses of Abonnema, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, revealed that his father’s final wish was for his death to become a unifying force for Abonnema and the entire Kalabari nation.

“Instructively, when he died, he still wanted something more done. He spoke through a friend who was over 90 years old that his death should be used to unite Abonnema and the entire Kalabari people,” Chief Lulu-Briggs said. “If you look around today, that is exactly what has happened.”

He recalled that for more than 40 years, internal conflicts and divisions had weakened Abonnema’s social fabric, with some groups withdrawing from community affairs.

“Today, the whole of Abonnema sits together. The king was here, chieftaincy titles have been installed and everybody is happy. There is unity and peace in the community and almost every home,” he said.

Lulu-Briggs noted that the renewed harmony is being deliberately sustained, explaining that peace efforts are being extended beyond the larger community into compounds and individual households.

He described the current atmosphere as the best Abonnema has experienced in modern times, comparable only to the era of the ancestors.

Reflecting on the life of his late father, Lulu-Briggs described Dr Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs as a selfless legend whose life was guided by faith and service to humanity.

“He lived his life for others and sought God every day,” he said. “I would say he literally set himself on fire to keep the rest of us warm.”

He explained that the remembrance day is designed not only to honour his father’s memory but also to sustain his legacy of compassion: supporting the sick, caring for the elderly, paying school fees and providing food for the vulnerable, especially during the festive season.

The fifth anniversary attracted notable personalities, including Dame Judith Amaechi, wife of a former governor of Rivers State; the Amayanabo of Abonnema, His Royal Majesty King Disrael Gbobo II, Ekineye Owukori IX; members of the Abonnema Council of Chiefs; former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Chief Dr Tammy Danagogo; and other prominent chiefs.

The celebration climaxed with a colourful cultural dance competition involving 13 troupes, judged by renowned Nollywood actor and cultural advocate, Hilda Dokubo, and others.

All participating groups received N200,000, while winners across entertainment, coordination and costume categories went home with prizes of up to N1 million.