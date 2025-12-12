Abuja court restrains derogatory publications against Ubani 

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has issued an order restraining the Editor-in-Chief of Law and Society Magazine, Lilian Okenwa, and Dr Tonye Jaja from making further derogatory publications against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Monday Ubani.

The interim order granted by Justice S. U. Bature of the Maitama Division of the court follows a defamation suit filed by Ubani, a former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The suit, marked FCT/HC/CV/4411/2025, alleges that the defendants circulated materials that injured Ubani’s hard-earned professional reputation.

Justice Bature, after reviewing Ubani’s ex parte application (No. FCT/HC/M/16245/2025) filed on December 4, 2025, and supported by an affidavit sworn to by Susan Nwaze, restrained the defendants, their agents, and privies from issuing or disseminating any further publication considered derogatory of Ubani pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

The court directed all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum until the court hears the motion on notice as well as granted permission for substituted service of all processes.

According to the court, Okenwa should be served by pasting court processes at No. 17, Tunde Ogbeha Street, Durumi II, Gudu, Abuja; by email or WhatsApp.

Also, Jaja could be served at House 475B, Crescent, off 4th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja, email or WhatsApp. The judge adjourned till December 16, 2025, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

While the specific contents of the alleged defamatory publications remain sealed pending further proceedings, observers link the lawsuit to recent articles published in Law and Society Magazine and public statements by the defendants, which Ubani says gravely harmed his reputation as a respected human rights advocate and SAN.