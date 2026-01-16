Abuja laundryman jailed for stealing $6,000

A Wuse Magistrates’ Court in Abuja has sentenced Livinus Stephen to 10 months in prison for stealing $6,000 (approximately N8.5 million) and two cellphones from his employer.

Stephen had pleaded guilty to the offence of theft by a servant.

Magistrate Farida Ibrahim handed down the sentence without an option of a fine and ordered that it run concurrently.

She, however, warned Stephen to desist from committing crimes and to maintain good behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Samuel Emmanuel, told the court that the complainant, Mohammed Sada, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on Dec. 24, 2025.

Emmanuel said that the complainant employed Stephen as a laundryman and that, sometime in October 2025, Stephen criminally stole $6,000 and one Samsung phone valued at N350,000.

Other items stolen included an iPhone valued at N500,000, clothes, and jewelry.

The prosecution counsel added that when Stephen was arrested, the stolen property was recovered, but all efforts to recover the money proved abortive.

He noted that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 289 of the Penal Code.

Stephen, however, pleaded for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.