Academy empowers over 130 Lagos students in AI

In a bid to ensure tat African teenagers shift from becoming technology consumers to technology creators, CIHAN Digital Academy has embarked on its Free AI Education Impact Initiative vision for African teens.

The initiative, titled “AI Education Empowerment Initiative” aims to equip 50,000 African teenagers with practical AI skills yearly.

The inaugral training was hosted by Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School in Lagos and had in attendance over 130 SS3 students from four other institutions namely; CMS Grammar School; International School of Lagos; Baptist Girls’ Academy, and Baptist Academy.

Powered by CIHAN’s free QuestAI Kids platform, the empowerment initiative provided hands-on training in core AI concepts and CBT readiness, setting the foundation for students to pursue globally recognised AI certifications and become certified prompt engineers.

Chief Executive Officer, CIHAN Digital Academy, “This initiative is our commitment to closing the digital divide and moving our youth from tech consumers to tech creators.

“The 50,000-teen goal is ambitious, but seeing the talent at Reagan Memorial proves it is achievable. We commend their visionary leadership and hope other schools will join this movement,” he said.

According to him, the essence of the CSR event is to teach them the fundamentals of AI, especially as it relates to prompt engineering and other foundational knowledge as well as getting them prepared for their WAEC exams.

He stated that from their findings, parents are worried that their children are not exposed to the adoption of AI, he however emphasised that their focus is to help students think logically while adopting AI.

“We are training them not to depend on AI, but to use it to amplify whatever work they are doing,” he said.

Noting that prompt engineering is now one of the highest independent skill in the world, the students were taught on the foundational formular for promptings which can help avoid AI hallucinations.

Principal of Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School, Mrs. Racheal Adeyinka, said, “This program is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence. We are confident that this empowerment will be enriching, informative, and spark a lifelong journey of professional and personal growth for every student here.”

The school’s ICT Prefect, Angel Achi, a key visionary behind the collaboration, said, “Standing here today, seeing this vision come to reality, is proof that when you have passion and persistence, dreams do take form. This vision began years ago as an idea for a platform where young minds could create. Today is a spark to ignite new leaders, possibilities, and ideas,” she said.

Vice Principal, Regan Memorial Baptist Secondary School, Mrs Ruth Oke, lauded the initiative saying it is timely especially as West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) is moving exams to CBT for next set , so the training exposes them to what they will meet during the exam. She said that such AI exposure is necessary as the student are now aware of the critical role their own intelligence and creative thinking has to play even while using AI.

CIHAN Digital Academy plans to scale the initiative over the next 12 months through strategic school partnerships, online engagement via the QuestAI Kids platform, and community-led workshops to reach its 50,000-teen goal by October 2026.