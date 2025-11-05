Academy trains students, champions digital research skills at UI masterclass

The Sanguine Academy (TSA), a CAC-registered educational consulting and professional development institution, has reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and digital empowerment through a Data Analysis Masterclass held at the University of Ibadan.

The one-day training, organised in collaboration with the Educational Management Students’ Association (EMSA UI Chapter), at the Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan (UI) attracted penultimate, final-year, and master’s students from the department and other faculties across the university.

Participants received practical instruction on research data analysis, digital tools for academic work, and the use of analytics in business and education. The session formed part of TSA’s broader mission to promote research competence, academic integrity, and professional readiness among young scholars.

Delivering the keynote address virtually from the United Kingdom, founder of TSA and a PhD researcher at Cardiff University, Adewale Stephen Olabamiji underscored the growing importance of data literacy in the global knowledge economy.

“Students and young professionals must see data as a language of innovation. Those who can interpret and apply data insights will remain relevant across industries, from academia to entrepreneurship,” he said.

Olabamiji, a Nigerian-born academic and sustainability expert, encouraged participants to build data-driven thinking habits and leverage analytics to improve both research outcomes and professional decisions.

One of TSA’s Directors, Temitope Egbedeyi who joined virtually commended EMSA and UI for their collaborative spirit and commitment to capacity building.

He described the Masterclass as “a practical step toward preparing Nigeria’s next generation of researchers for the realities of a data-driven world.”

Speaking on behalf of the Academy, TSA’s Training and Development Lead, Mr. Adewale Olanrewaju said the Masterclass reflects the Academy’s broader commitment to equipping learners with high-demand digital and analytical skills.

“At The Sanguine Academy, we focus on bridging the gap between academic learning and professional relevance. Our goal is to help students and professionals translate theoretical knowledge into practical skills that open global opportunities,” Olanrewaju said.

This comes after the Academy’s earlier two-day I.T. Masterclass Training held in August at the Dapo Abiodun Vocational Centre, Ayetoro, Ogun State, which empowered participants, including corps members and local youths, with digital and career-readiness skills.

Founded with a mission to enhance academic performance, research quality, and professional growth, The Sanguine Academy offers consulting services in educational management, academic research training, international admissions, and business research. Its mentorship-driven model continues to earn its recognition among young scholars across Africa.

Participants at the Ibadan event described the training as both practical and inspiring. “The session opened my eyes to how data can make research more meaningful. It has also motivated me to pursue advanced skills in analytics,” one final-year student said.

With its growing footprint in Nigeria’s academic landscape, The Sanguine Academy remains a trusted partner for students and professionals seeking to unlock global opportunities through quality education, innovation, and research excellence.