Adamawa police arrest two officers over unprofessional conduct

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two officers following reports of unprofessional conduct at a checkpoint near River Side in Jimeta.

According to the Command, the officers, who were attached to the Jimeta Divisional Police Headquarters, stopped a Mercedes 180 for a routine search when the occupants allegedly resisted.

During the encounter, one of the officers fired shots at the vehicle’s tyres, an action authorities described as unnecessary, improper, and contrary to police disciplinary standards.

Though no injuries were reported, the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

The officers, at the time of filing this report, were confirmed to have currently been in police custody pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The commissioner, who made the statement available to media men on Monday through the command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, in Yola, the state capital, assured the public that the Command will enforce appropriate disciplinary measures and remain committed to maintaining professionalism, discipline, and respect for citizens’ rights.

Recall that in September 2018, the Lagos State police command arrested a policeman caught on camera holding a bottle of beer while on duty.

The Guardian had on its Panorama section on page two of September 17, 2018 edition published a picture of a policeman holding a bottle of beer while on duty.

However, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state at the time, CSP Chike Oti, in a statement issued, disclosed that the policeman, identified as Inspector Emmanuel Egba, had been arrested.

The statement clarified that, contrary to the report, Inspector Egba is a police motorcycle rider attached to Area ‘M’ command, Idimu and not the Rapid Response Squad (RRS). The statement further stated that on interrogation, the officer denied the allegation, stating that he recovered the beer bottle with liquid contents from a driver who was drinking right inside his car in traffic.

It added that the officer posited that he feared that the driver might get himself intoxicated thereby endangering his life and that of other road users.

“The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, has been drawn to a publication on page two of the Guardian Newspaper of Wednesday September 12, 2018, in which a police inspector was caught on camera holding a bottle of beer.

“The case is, however, being investigated at the Command Provost Section and if his claim is found to be false, appropriate disciplinary action would be meted out to him after an Orderly Room Trial”, the statement said.