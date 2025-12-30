Adeboye urges Nigerians to covet God’s special gift

The General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the yuletide to covet the best Gift, God, the Creator of mankind, lovingly gave, ‘Jesus Christ, the only reason for Christmas because anyone who possesses the Gift will never end up a failure and no matter the state of the economy, such a person will never lack.

He offered the advice during a “Go-a-fishing’ session at the National Stadium on Christmas day.

Adeboye said a wise person will not reject or look down on the Creator of the entire universe’s Special Gift, especially at Christmas season, known to be a period that people give gifts.

He added that every gift man gives is ephemeral, but this God’s Special Gift will last for eternity.

“If man gives you money, it can develop wings and fly away; if man gives you clothes, they will either be worn out or go out of fashion; if it is a car you are given, it will depreciate.

“Therefore, the best gift that is all encompassing that man can ever have is ‘Jesus Christ’, Who gives ability to sleep, gives peace of mind, Who also is a True Friend that will last for ever and would always be by your side,” he said.

The Special Assistant to The General Overseer, Administration who doubles as the Pastor in charge of Region 1, RCCG, Dele Balogun emphasized that God’s Special Gift is a package of His Love for mankind which includes healing.

“Blessings associated with God’s Special Gift, Jesus, are victory over enemies and various challenges, favour, breakthrough, prosperity among others.

“God’s Special Gift has no limitation and as we embrace Him with the desire that as He is holy, we are holy, as He is merciful, we are merciful, as He is righteous, we are righteous and as he is compassionate, we are compassionate,” he said.

Balogun said the proof of accepting the Special Gift of our Lord Jesus Christ is that perpetrators of kidnapping, insecurity and all forms of vices should nib all of them in the bud.