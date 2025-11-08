Adeboye urges Tinubu to delay Trump for 100 days

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has urged President Bola Tinubu to move swiftly and diplomatically to persuade United States President Donald Trump to delay any action against Nigeria for at least 100 days amid rising tensions over the alleged persecution of Christians.

Speaking at the November Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption City in Ogun State on Friday, Adeboye warned that the situation required wisdom and speed rather than confrontation.

“If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say to our government: move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely,” he said.

“Find a way to convince the president of America to delay his actions for about 100 days, then come home and tell our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.”

Trump had, on October 31, ordered the Pentagon to prepare “possible action” in Nigeria, accusing the government of “failing to stop the killing of Christians” and calling it a disgraced country.

The statement followed the US State Department’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” for alleged violations of religious freedom.

The Nigerian government rejected the accusation, saying that the violence in the country affects all faiths and that it remains committed to tackling terrorism and insecurity.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar described the US move as a misrepresentation of complex conflicts driven by criminal and extremist elements.

Adeboye urged Tinubu to use diplomacy to de-escalate the crisis and prove that Nigeria is addressing its security challenges.

“This is not the time for jokes or arguments. Innocent people are dying every day. Our leaders must put human lives above politics,” he said.

Adeboye warned that no foreign power would intervene to defend Nigeria if a military conflict erupted.

He cautioned that while countries like China and Russia might criticise a US strike, none will come to help us.

He called for the immediate exposure of terrorism sponsors and stronger accountability within the security forces.

The cleric’s intervention comes amid widespread anxiety over Washington’s growing scrutiny of Nigeria’s human rights record. On Tuesday, China and the African Union also urged the United States to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and avoid escalating regional tensions.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s determination to combat terrorism and safeguard all citizens, regardless of their religion, while assuring partners that his administration is open to collaboration that respects national sovereignty.

Adeboye concluded his message with a prayer for peace and unity, urging Nigerians to remain calm and hopeful.

“If we act with wisdom and urgency, this storm will pass,” he said