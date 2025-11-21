Adefarati celebrates 60th birthday, empowers constituents, donates ambulance to varsity 

Adefarati (left) presenting the ambulance’s key to Professor Olugbenga Ige at the event

The lawmaker representing the people of Akoko South-West/Akoko South-East in the House of Representatives, Dr Adegboyega Adefarati, has donated a brand new ambulance to Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU), Akungba-Akoko.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, the Students Union leader, Dean of Postgraduate schools, during the presentation of the ambulance, appreciated the lawmaker for his kind gesture.

They thanked him for his numerous donations, including boreholes to the university.

Ige, in his speech, described the gesture as commendable, and first of its kind in the history of the university, and that his father (Adefarati) brought the university to the community.

The VC also commended late Governor Adefarati for his magnanimity during his days as Vice Principal and Governor.

He described the donation of the ambulance as a big relief to the university community and the donor as a reliable and responsible representative.

He, however, encouraged everyone to contribute their quota to the development of the university and the Akungba community.

Meanwhile, as part of the lawmaker’s contribution to youth development, 50 laptops were given to the students and the youths, N50,000 bursary was awarded to 1,000 students, and N100,000 to 100 widows as financial relief.

The student union leader appreciated the lawmaker for his generosity towards the university.

Also, one of his constituents appreciated Adefarati for facilitating employment opportunities for over 50 people.

The university’s registrar and the entire university community appreciated the lawmaker for his timely interventions in terms infrastructure and other amenities.

President Bola Tinubu, in his congratulatory message, described the lawmaker as “a patriotic Nigerian whose decades of service as a teacher and banker, combined with political experience, have contributed significantly to national development and democratic consolidation.

He noted that Adefarati, as Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Productivity and Employment, had helped to foster industrial harmony between government and labour unions.

Tinubu also acknowledged the Ondo lawmaker’s advocacy for stronger legislative interventions in infrastructure, youth empowerment and economic expansion, adding that his voice in the National Assembly has remained “consistent, credible and impactful.”

However, the 60th birthday ceremony of the lawmaker began with a Holy Communion at the Diocese of Akoko (Church of Nigeria) Anglican Communion, Chapel of Peace, Adefarati Estate, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

The communion was administered by Rev’d Stephen O. Owo, Vicar-in-Charge, Venerable O.O. Oyediran, Archdeacon of Akungba Archdeaconry, Rt. Rev. J.O.B. Bada (JP), the Lord Bishop of Akoko Diocese, who in his sermon admonished the celebrant and the congregation to live a life that counts, celebrate what is left rather than celebrating the past.