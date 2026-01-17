Africa CDC collaborates with informa markets to expand CPHIA, strengthen public health events

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has entered into a partnership with Informa Markets to scale the Africa CDC International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) and other flagship public health events across the continent.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Africa CDC Director-General, Dr Jean Kaseya, and Informa Markets’ President for the Middle East, India, Türkiye and Africa, Mr Peter Hall. The agreement brings together Africa CDC’s scientific and policy leadership with Informa Markets’ global expertise in large-scale event management, as demand grows for coordinated public health leadership in Africa.

According to Africa CDC, the collaboration is aimed at strengthening the planning, delivery and long-term sustainability of CPHIA, while preserving the institution’s full scientific and strategic ownership of the conference.

“This partnership reinforces Africa CDC’s commitment to strengthening continental ownership of public health priorities,” Dr Kaseya said. “CPHIA has become a critical forum for African experts and leaders to set the continent’s health security agenda. Informa Markets’ support will help expand the conference’s reach and impact while preserving Africa CDC’s leadership.”

The agreement aligns with Africa CDC’s 2023–2027 Strategic Plan and its Africa Health Security and Sovereignty (AHSS) agenda. Informa Markets, organiser of major global healthcare exhibitions including World Health Expo, will leverage its international network and industry experience to enhance the scale, visibility and global profile of CPHIA.

Mr Hall described the partnership as a convergence of shared vision, noting that Informa Markets brings more than five decades of experience in delivering global healthcare events. “Together, we will ensure CPHIA 2026 delivers lasting value for Africa’s public health ecosystem,” he said.

Since its inaugural edition in December 2021, Africa CDC has hosted four editions of CPHIA, positioning it as the continent’s leading platform for public health dialogue, policy coordination and scientific exchange. The conference has convened Heads of State, health ministers, researchers, frontline health workers, private-sector leaders and international partners.

The fifth edition, CPHIA 2026, is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and is expected to attract thousands of delegates from across Africa and beyond.