AGF directs CAC registrar-general to reverse disputed changes in Abuja firms’ filings

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has directed the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Magaji, to reverse the filings carried out on some Abuja firms.

The affected firms are Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited. The decision was conveyed in a correspondence signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), M. B. Abubakar, on behalf of the AGF, dated December 30, 2025.

According to the DPPF, the AGF reached the decision after a comprehensive review of all investigation files submitted by the Nigeria Police Force, including reports from both the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit and an earlier Special Investigation Panel (SIP).

The AGF ruled that there was “no basis for criminal prosecution” against Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Mr Kojo Ansah Mensah, Mr Victor Quainoo and Mr Abu Arome, all of whom had been accused by the police of fraud and forgery in connection with the ownership and management of the River Park Estate.

“No prima facie case of forgery and other related offences as contained in Charge No: CR/402/25 has been established against the aforementioned individuals,” the DPP stated.

Consequently, the 26-count charge earlier announced by the police was discontinued.

The Attorney-General’s decision effectively overturns the findings of the IGP Monitoring Unit, led by CP Akin Fakorede, which had accused the Ghanaian investors of criminal conduct following a widely publicised press conference held on June 26 and 27, 2025.

Beyond the discontinued criminal case, the AGF also addressed allegations of administrative irregularities at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The Ministry of Justice noted that on December 8, 2025, the CAC altered the shareholding structure of Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited despite ongoing court proceedings and formal notices from the Office of the AGF.

Following his review, the AGF directed the Registrar-General of the CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, to restore the ownership and shareholding of the affected companies to the status quo ante — their position before the disputed alterations.

The AGF observed that allegations of destruction of property, criminal intimidation and assault, allegedly carried out by individuals, had not been properly investigated.

Accordingly, the AGF directed the Nigeria Police Force to investigate these allegations and submit a detailed report for further review. The police were also instructed to ensure peace and security within River Park Estate and allow residents to enjoy their properties without harassment.