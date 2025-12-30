Ajegunle gets facelift with sanitation, painting exercise

Director of Special Projects, Africa, Godfrey Gimoh (left); Director of Support Services, Josephine Gimoh; Founder/Executive Director, Charles Gimoh and Regional Director, West Africa, Benjamin Gimoh, all of Refuge Network International (RNI), during its maiden outreach in Nigeria to alleviate poverty in communities.

A non-profit humanitarian organisation, Refuge Network International (RNI), recently conducted a sanitation and environmental beautification exercise in Ajegunle, Lagos, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve living conditions in underserved communities.

The exercise, which took place over the weekend, involved clearing drainage channels, removing accumulated waste, and painting buildings and shops in the area to give it a fresher and improved outlook. Large waste drums were also provided to encourage proper refuse disposal and curb indiscriminate dumping.

The Co-Country Director of Refuge Network International (Nigeria chapter), Mr Godfrey Ovie, explained that Ajegunle was selected after a needs assessment of underserved communities in Lagos revealed a high level of indiscriminate waste disposal. According to him, the clean-up was aimed at addressing environmental challenges and promoting a healthier and cleaner community.

One of the directors of RNI, Santa Benny, said the initiative was designed to usher in a new era of cleanliness and promote the positive values associated with a tidy environment.

The intervention also extended to the palace of the Baale of Apapa Alayabiagba, Ajegunle, where the building was painted and flowers planted to enhance its appearance. The Baale, Dr Y. O. A. Adeshina Ojora, expressed happiness over the facelift given to his palace.

Residents of the community, including an indigene, Adetono Oluwasegun, commended RNI for the gesture, describing it as a sign of progress and a welcome development for the area.