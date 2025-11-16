Akande hails Aiyedatiwa on Ondo’s development efforts

Former National Chairman and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, has applauded Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, for what he described as groundbreaking achievements across key sectors of the state’s economy. He gave the commendation at the recently concluded South-West summit held in Akure.



Akande praised Aiyedatiwa for redefining Ondo State’s development trajectory, noting that the state was gradually shedding its long-held status as a purely civil service environment and evolving into a competitive industrial hub.

He, however, highlighted the landmark $50 billion investment by Backbone Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (BINL) and Sunshine Infrastructure Joint Venture to establish a 500,000-barrels-per-day refinery, a 1,471-hectare Free Trade Zone in Ilaje, and a large-scale egg production project in Owo.

According to him, these investments mark a turning point for job creation, economic growth, and energy independence in the state. The APC chieftain further commended the governor’s leadership style, describing him as a father figure and a unifying force within the party.

He also lauded Aiyedatiwa’s inclusive governance approach, which has brought technocrats and seasoned professionals into government, including Dr Taiwo Fasoranti as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and veteran journalist, Idowu Ajanaku, as Commissioner for Information and Orientation.



Akande noted that the governor had given young people significant roles in his administration, such as Segun Omoyefunmi as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, among several other youthful aides and senior assistants across ministries and agencies.



He, therefore, urged residents of the state, party stakeholders, and all well-meaning Nigerians to continue supporting the governor as he works toward achieving greater milestones under his development-focused agenda.