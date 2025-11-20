Akinlabi tasks lawyers on professionalism

As part of efforts to strengthen the nation’s justice system, Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi, has urged lawyers to deliberately pursue purpose.

Speaking at the Nigerian Legal Awards 2025 held in Lagos recently, he noted, “My challenge to every lawyer is to stop just practising law and start pursuing purpose. Let’s keep fairness and equity in front and centre, because our work only makes a difference when it is for the good of the people. To build anything right, we must always find ourselves on the things that are right.”

Convener, Nigerian Legal Awards, Lere Fashola, disclosed that the awards celebrate lawyers’ contributions in solving societal challenges.

To him, “we recognise lawyers as a powerhouse that enables businesses across various sectors. From finance, real estate, oil and gas, to electricity. Lawyers are unsung heroes behind these deals.

“It’s not just about interpreting laws, but enabling businesses. The gatekeepers who ensure our economy is running are important and we need to celebrate them.

“The award is to remind lawyers of the importance of their work and to tell them they have to imbibe integrity, professionalism and also understand the power that they carry while doing their work.”

Speaking further, Fashola added: “Tonight we are looking at the biggest deal that happened in the last one year, from government, private companies, to the non-governmental organisations.

“We are also looking at lawyers who advised on those transactions and made them happen. We are also looking at the 40 under 40 award to spotlight young talents who are shaping the future of the profession.”

Head of the panel of judges and Partner Stephenson Harwood’s Africa and India Groups, Kamal Shah, said Nigerian lawyers should learn to pause and celebrate their achievements.

“We have observed an increase in the quality of the awards in terms of innovation, delivering legal services as well as meeting clients’ demands,” he said.

One of the awardees, Executive Director and Head of Legal and Compliance at Alaro City Development, Khadija Belgore-Yusuf, described the award as a testament that when one gives their best, there is no limit to the recognition that they get.

Events like this, she stated, are extremely important because many people are doing great things and it is a good way to showcase them.

General Counsel at Zenith Bank, Michael Osilama Out, said Nigeria has very good lawyers both in practice and the corporate sector.

Recognising them, he said, is a way of encouraging them to do more.

Some of the awardees include Aluko & Oyebode, G Elias, Odujinrin & Adefulu, among others.