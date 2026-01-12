Akran of Badagry dies at 89 after 48 years on throne

The paramount ruler of Badagry Kingdom in Lagos State, the Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi, has reportedly died at 89.

Akran’s demise, as gathered, ended 48 years on the throne, becoming one of the longest-serving monarchs who have ruled any kingdom in the state.

Born on September 18, 1936, the fifth child of His Majesty De Wheno Aholu Ajiyon-Kanho, the 17th Akran of Badagry, His Majesty had his formal education at the Salvation Army Primary School, Lagos; Methodist School, Badagry, and Methodist Teachers’ College, Ifaki, Ekiti (1956–1957).

A royal figure of many parts, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I was initially a teacher and taught at various schools in Badagry Division, but later went into journalism.

His career as a practising journalist began in 1961 at the West African Pilot, where he served as a diplomatic correspondent and chief reporter for the Post Group of Newspapers.

Thereafter, he joined the Daily Sketch as a senior sub-editor and later transferred to The New Nigeria newspapers as a senior journalist, becoming the Acting News Editor (South).

As a senior journalist, his outstanding performance earned him a grant from the International Press Institute to study at the University of East Africa, where he obtained a diploma with distinction. He also shared a prize on the Law of the Press with another journalist from Uganda. His Majesty has continued to support the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria and across Africa.

His appointment as the Akran of Badagry was duly approved by the Executive Council of the Lagos State Government on October 7, 1976. He ascended the throne of his forebears during the coronation ceremony held on April 23, 1977, where he was crowned and assumed the royal title of De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, in accordance with tradition.

A frontline monarch and paramount ruler, he served as a member of the Lagos State Judicial Service Commission from 1979 to 1983, and as Grand Patron, Patron, and President of various social, charitable, and professional organisations.

De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I is the Chairman of the Chieftaincy Committee in Badagry Local Government and the Permanent Vice-Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs. In October 1990, he was elected by members of the Council to represent it at the enlarged National Council of States in Abuja.

He was honoured with the national award of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) on March 7, 1981.