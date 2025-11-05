Akwa Ibom govt suspends village head for alleged terrorism

The Akwa Ibom Government has suspended the Village Head of Ikot Umo Essien in Essien Udim Local Government Area, Chief Monday Esu for alleged acts of terrorism.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Frank Archibong in Uyo on Wednesday.

Archibong said that the suspension was for a period of six months to enable full scale investigation into the various allegations leveled against the village head.

He said that the allegations against the village head include acts causing the breach of peace and security, such as alleged sponsorship of vandalism and theft of facilities at newly constructed blocks of shops at Ikot Ekpenyong community market among others.

According to him, it will be recalled that hoodlums allegedly from Ikot Umo Essien village stormed the local market in Ikot Ekpenyong community demolishing, vandalising and looting the newly constructed blocks of shops.

“The block of shops was a constituency project facilitated by the immediate past member Representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Mr Nsikak Ekong, in Feb. 2024.

“The alleged criminal element went further to destroy the Fadama sponsored borehole and VIP Lavatory within the same vicinity, carting away items such as aluminium roofing sheets, windows, doors, overhead tanks, water pump and generator.

“They also unleashed mayhem and intimidated residents of the area, making them live in fear.”

The commissioner said that preliminary investigations allegedly fingered the Esu, as the prime suspect.

He said that the village head had therefore been ordered to handover all government property in his possession to the village council secretary.

In early October, the Akwa Ibom State Government denied reports claiming that the security details of former Governor Udom Emmanuel were withdrawn, describing the allegation as false, mischievous, and intended to mislead the public.

Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, in a statement issued last night, said the story making the rounds was a “baseless fabrication” with no bearing on fact or procedure.

He explained that matters relating to the deployment or withdrawal of police officers fall strictly within the jurisdiction of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the State Commissioner of Police, not the Governor.

“I can tell you on good authority that the Governor did not issue any directive to withdraw security operatives from the immediate past Governor,” Umanah clarified.

The Information Commissioner reaffirmed that all former governors of Akwa Ibom State are entitled to security protection as provided by law, and there has been no complaint or official report suggesting otherwise.