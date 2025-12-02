Algerian customs, Nigeria seek stronger cross-border cooperation

Algeria’s customs chief has pledged deeper collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in areas of training, modernisation and trade facilitation as both countries move to strengthen links between their border agencies.

Major General Abdulhafid Bakhouche, Director-General of Algerian Customs, made the commitment in Algiers on Monday while receiving students of Senior Course 13 from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC), Gwagwalada, who are on a four-day study tour.

“We are fully prepared to work closely with the Nigeria Customs Service in strengthening training, enhancing modernisation and improving the facilitation of customs procedures,” Bakhouche said, assuring the visitors of full cooperation.

He urged the students to take advantage of the programme, adding that Algerian officers were “on standby to guide you and ensure the purpose of your tour is achieved.”

The Nigerian delegation is led by Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs Oluyomi Adebanki, Commandant of the College, who delivered a message from the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

She highlighted the growing need for African customs administrations to reinforce cooperation as regional trade expands.

“As African nations seek smoother trade flows, customs administrations must work together, particularly in training, building trade bridges and promoting modernisation that supports seamless trade across the continent,” Adebanki said.

She expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded the delegation.

The study tour, themed “Customs Delivering on Commitment to Efficiency in Securing Oil Exports in Africa,” aims to expose the students to Algeria’s oil export procedures and explore best practices that may strengthen Nigeria’s own customs operations.

The visit comes at a time when North and West African governments are seeking to deepen economic and security cooperation, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Both Nigeria and Algeria have recently intensified reforms in customs automation, port transparency and anti-smuggling operations.

In recent months, the NCS has broadened its international engagements, including technical exchanges with Benin, Ghana and South Africa, as Abuja pushes for improved border security and more efficient trade corridors.

Algeria, which relies heavily on energy exports, has also been upgrading customs processes to curb illicit trade and streamline export documentation.

At the end of the four-day engagement, the Nigerian students are expected to gain insights into Algerian customs systems, especially in oil-sector procedures, with the aim of integrating useful lessons into NCS operations.