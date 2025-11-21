Aliyu expresses shock over Kebbi abduction, describes incident as inhuman

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has expressed deep shock over the recent abduction of 25 female students by gunmen at Government Girls Comprehensive School in Maga, Danko-Wasagu Local Council of Kebbi State on Sunday night.

Aliyu, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj, described the incident as unfortunate and inhuman, praying to Almighty Allah to protect the abducted students and reunite them with their parents and loved ones.

“It is sad and heart-touching when innocent people, especially female students, are abducted by criminals.

“Our hearts are with the government and good people of Kebbi State. We pray that Almighty Allah will protect the young girls’ dignity and reunite them with their families unharmed,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the people of Kebbi State to intensify prayers for the safe rescue of the abducted girls.

The governor also prayed for Allah’s intervention in the efforts being made by the federal and state governments to end banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

He also called for maximum support, cooperation, and vigilance from all well-meaning citizens.