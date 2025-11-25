Alonso says handling criticism a must at Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Tuesday he must know how to handle criticism and media speculation over his future while at the helm of the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, amid reports that some players are unhappy with Alonso’s management.

Alonso, who played for Real Madrid between 2009-2014, said he was taking inspiration from some of his former coaches, including Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho.

“It’s demanding, that’s for sure, but I’m sure I’m not the first coach who has had to live with these types of situations,” Alonso told a news conference ahead of his team’s Champions League clash at Olympiacos on Wednesday.

“I think a lot about how in their days Carlo or Mou handled it, who were the coaches who I was playing under (Manuel) Pellegrini too, in his day, because these are not new situations.

“You have to know how to live with it, to have the drive and self-criticism needed too, and of course we are not happy with the last few games.”

Madrid started the week seventh in the league phase table but were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield in their last European outing.

In La Liga they beat Barcelona to win Alonso’s first Clasico in October but drew with Rayo Vallecano and Elche in their previous two matches.

Despite their recent form, Madrid are still top of La Liga by a point from last season’s champions, Barcelona.

Alonso took over in the summer from Ancelotti, who was widely considered a superb man-manager, whereas the Basque coach seems less close to his players.

Vinicius Junior showed his frustration with Alonso substituting him against Barcelona, while Fede Valverde spoke out against being used at right-back, where the coach has sometimes used him.

“I have had to live with a lot of great players and big personalities, who are demanding, professional, and always want the best,” said Alonso.

“They have these kinds of reactions, but they are normal, and that is what helps them be as good as they are.

“That is the fortune of being at Real Madrid, that you have players of that level, and then you have to stay connected with them.”