Anambra police arrest 26-yr-old man over allegedly killing girlfriend

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.

Anikpe Valentine Chibuike is alleged to have murdered his girlfriend, Ogechukwu Mmadubugwu, a 35-year-old single mother in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on the midnight of December 9, 2025.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the arrest was carried out by operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, on 7 January 2026.

Ikenga, who used the statement to debunk claims that the crime was committed by persons the suspect owed money, described such reports as “false and misleading”.

He stated that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to stabbing the victim in the neck with a knife, an act that led to her death.

He said that, contrary to reports, the act was allegedly committed over suspicion of infidelity.

He further stated that after going bankrupt and becoming a chronic debtor while attempting to establish a business for the victim, he became emotionally distressed, which led to the fatal confrontation.

Ikenga added that the suspect also confessed to dropping a fake letter claiming he had been kidnapped by people he owed money in a bid to mislead investigators and aid his escape from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, as part of ongoing investigative procedures, Ikenga confirmed that detectives have visited the mortuary where the deceased’s body was deposited.

“The Command notes that the tragic incident has sparked outrage and renewed conversations around domestic violence and relationship-related crimes within the community. The Command also urges members of the public to seek lawful and peaceful means of resolving disputes and to report early signs of domestic violence to security agencies to prevent avoidable tragedies,” he said, adding that the suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigations.