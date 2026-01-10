Anifowose bags The Connected Awards

Olubunmi Anifowose has emerged as the 280th Certified Global Tech Hero by The Connected Awards. The recognition affirms a career defined by rigourous scholarship, operational mastery, and sustained contributions to the practice of analytics-driven supply chain optimisation.

Her work bridges advanced data intelligence and real-world execution, transforming analytic insight into measurable enterprise value and durable organisational capability. Across engagements she has moved analytics beyond descriptive reporting into an embedded strategic function that improves forecasting accuracy, tightens inventory planning, sharpens procurement decisions, and raises end-to-end operational visibility, outcomes that have reduced waste, cut costs, strengthened supplier performance, and enabled executives to act with greater confidence in volatile markets.

At the heart of her contribution is CHAINALYTICA™️, an intelligent business analytics framework engineered to assess supply chain maturity, diagnose systemic inefficiencies, quantify operational and financial risk, and deliver prioritised, practical optimisation strategies. Designed with attention to operational constraints and enterprise realities, the framework stands apart for its emphasis on adoptability and measurable outcomes rather than abstract modelling alone. The technical whitepaper that accompanies CHAINALYTICA™️ documents its architecture and methodology, providing a reproducible resource that anchors the framework in both technical credibility and pragmatic utility. Her scholarly articles further reinforce this practitioner-scholar identity, connecting decision science and sustainable performance in ways that are accessible to both technical teams and business leaders.

Independent recognition and public validation have followed this contribution. International-level awards have celebrated her influence, while major editorial features have highlighted the practical impact of her methods and the broader relevance of her thought leadership. These honours reflect peer affirmation of a career that has shaped how organisations anticipate disruption, optimise resource allocation, and embed analytics into governance and performance routines. Her leadership extends into trusted advisory roles with senior executives and cross-functional teams, where she is known for translating complex analytical outputs into clear narratives that drive strategic planning and operational execution.

In marking this induction, the founder of The Connected Awards, Qazeem Oladejo, observed the transformative power of analytics-led practice, stating, “Data that is translated into operational decisions becomes a strategic asset; this recognition celebrates a professional who has turned insight into measurable resilience and delivered practical tools that leaders can rely on.”

This certification honours a sustained record of influence: original innovation grounded in real constraints, scholarship that advances professional knowledge, media validation that broadens impact, and leadership that embeds analytics as a strategic capability. Olubunmi Anifowose’s induction as the 280th Certified Global Tech Hero affirms her role as an architect of smarter, more resilient supply chains and a leading voice in the future of analytics-driven enterprise performance.