Apapa customs sets new record, generates N304bn in October

The Area Controller, Apapa Customs Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, says the command is beginning a greater revenue drive, generating N304 billion in revenue in October.

Oshoba, a Comptroller of Customs, said this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Superintendent of Customs Tunde Ayagbalo.

He said that the figure had set a new record, being the highest monthly revenue generated by any customs command in the history of the service.

According to him, the record is higher than the N264 billion collected in the month of October 2024.

“The command has so far generated N2.4 trillion between January and October,” he said

Oshoba said that with the N2.4 trillion revenue collected, the command had surpassed the total revenue collection from the command in the whole of 2024 two months before the end of 2025.

He commended the officers and stakeholders for their contributions to the success, describing it as the beginning of more revenue-generation exploits under his watch.

“The latest revenue feat is an initial proof of the command’s readiness to process a higher volume of trade, which will translate to greater collection for the government,” he said.

He said that the officers and men had been sensitised ahead for a regime of Drive Through Scanning that would process an average of 150 containers per hour from the quayside.

Oshoba said that the new scanning process would be revolutionary in the annals of trade facilitation in any West African ports.

He said that the house training for different categories of newly promoted officers had equipped them to deliver optimally in line with the directives of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

”I commend my officers and our compliant stakeholders for this revenue collection milestone, but it is not our final destination.

“We are deploying all tools of trade facilitation as directed by the CGC, including the One-Stop-Shop (OSS) which harmonizes all customs procedures and processes to save time and promote efficiency

“We are also preventing revenue leakages.

“We have a zero-compromise stance in the application of Demand Notices (DN) for the recovery of uncovered shortfalls in revenue,” he said.