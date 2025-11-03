APC Delta North endorses Anioma State for Southeast

The Delta North chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally endorsed the creation of Anioma State, insisting that the zone is “ready for statehood” and pushing for it to become the long-awaited sixth state in Nigeria’s Southeast geopolitical region.

In a three-page letter dated November 3, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on State Creation, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, APC Delta North Chairman, Chief Adizue Eluaka, stated that the demand is backed by consensus across the entire zone.

“The APC Delta North Senatorial District is fully and unequivocally in support of the creation of Anioma State. The realisation of Anioma State stands as both a matter of fairness and strategic advantage for the federation,” he wrote.

Eluaka argued that the Southeast remains the only zone with five states, while others have six, with one northern zone having seven. According to him, it is only logical and equitable that Anioma, with its core Igbo identity, fills the gap.

He also stressed that the demand for Anioma State was not a “casual agitation”, but a structured, thoroughly-documented legislative push, adding that no other proposed state currently before the National Assembly has a more comprehensive draft.

Commending Senator Ned Nwoko — whose bill triggered the latest wave of national conversation — Eluaka said the push is giving the Anioma cause “renewed legitimacy and visibility”.

He further noted that Anioma communities suffered persecution during the civil war era because of their Igbo roots, leading to decades of confusion and silent trauma.

“The tragic experience of stigmatisation over our Igbo identity led to years of denial and internal conflict. Creating Anioma State presents a historic opportunity for healing, affirmation and restoration of pride,” he said.

He maintained that Anioma has the population strength, landmass, economic viability, administrative capacity and political stability required to stand as a full state.

Eluaka urged the Senate and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to endorse the bid as a national balancing act.

“Anioma State is both an act of justice and a strategic investment in national cohesion. The Senate must rise to this moment. This is a unifying national project,” he declared.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Idumuje-Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty Obi Charles Chukwunweike Anyasi III, has affirmed that the people of Delta North Senatorial District, popularly known as Anioma, are indeed Igbos.

Obi Anyasi III made the remarks during a special TVC interview programme, Behind the Headlines, where he stated that although there are claims of diverse ancestries, “Aniomas are statutorily Igbos.”

Tracing the historical and cultural identity of the Anioma people, the monarch — a veteran media personality turned king, explained the origin of the name Anioma.

“The original concept of ‘Anioma,’ meaning ‘the good land,’ was by Sir Dennis Osadebay, who proposed the acronym with ‘A’ for Aniocha, ‘N’ for Ndokwa, ‘I’ for Ika, and ‘O’ for Oshimili, using additional letters ‘M’ and ‘A’ for poetic excellence,” he said.