Apprentice bags one-year jail term for N450,000 internet fraud

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos State, has convicted and sentenced a tailoring apprentice, Osahon Osamudiamen Frank, to 12 months’ imprisonment for internet fraud to the tune of N450,000.

Justice Aneke delivered the judgment after the convict pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of false representation and obtaining the said sum from one Shu Qitang (Tan) under the false pretext of shipping a box from Canada.

The convicted tailoring apprentice turned internet fraudster was arraigned before the court by Mr. Morufu Animashaun, a legal officer at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (Force CID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

The charges against the convict read: “That you, Osahon Osamudiamen Frank ‘M’, between the months of June and September 2025, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, in the Lagos Judicial Division, falsely represented yourself to be one Linda Patrick (a Canadian lady) with the intention of defrauding people and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

“That you, Osahon Osamudiamen Frank ‘M’, between the months of August and September 2025, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, fraudulently received the sum of N450,000 from one Shu Qitang (Tan) on the misrepresentation that you were shipping a box from Canada to be delivered to him in Nigeria, knowing same to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.”

Upon the reading of the charges, the convict, who told the court he did not need any lawyer to defend him, admitted committing the offences and pleaded guilty.

Based on his plea, the prosecutor, Animashaun, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered all documentary exhibits, including the convict’s confessional statement.

After the review, the convict pleaded for leniency and urged the court to be merciful.

In his judgment, Justice Aneke sentenced the convict to 12 months’ imprisonment with an additional 100 hours of community service.

The judge further ordered the convict to pay the sum of N450,000 into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federal Government as a fine option in lieu of the jail term.