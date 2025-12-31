Army arrests suspected suicide bomber, recovers IED-making materials

The Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has arrested a suspected suicide bomber with the recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-making materials in Bama Local Council of Borno State.

The arrests followed sustained joint operations amid credible intelligence gathering by troops of the 152 Task Force Battalion, in collaboration with other security agencies, to secure Banki and four other border communities with Cameroon.

OPHK Media Information Officer, Lt Col Sani Uba, disclosed this via a statement released yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Uba further revealed, “At 5:40 p.m. on Monday, 29th December 2025, personnel stationed at the Banki Central Mosque apprehended a suspected suicide bomber and identified him as Abubakar Mustapha.”

He added that Mustapha was found in possession of primed IED components, indicating imminent intent to carry out an attack on the border communities of Banki, Kumshe, Darajamal and Kirawa in Gwoza Local Council.

Besides the arrest and recovery of IED-making materials, Uba stated, “Preliminary investigations also revealed that the suspect hails from Bama Local Government Area and was further discovered to be in possession of additional incriminating materials linked to terrorism in the border communities with Cameroon.”

Meanwhile, the arrested suspect is currently undergoing detailed interrogation to establish his sponsors, collaborators and possible links with terrorist networks operating in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

In a related development, troops deployed at the Cameroon–Nigeria borders intercepted a Peugeot vehicle conveying six bags of urea fertiliser, a critical component commonly used in the mass production of IEDs.

The Media Information Officer stated that the vehicle and fertiliser are in military custody.

Further exploitation of intelligence arising from the interception led to the arrest of the fertiliser dealer, as well as the recovery of an additional six bags of urea fertiliser, bringing the total seized to 12 bags.

All the suspects and recovered items are currently in military custody for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Uba explained that the ongoing counter-terrorism operations are to deny Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists the freedom of action in the Lake Chad region and Sambisa Forest, covering three states.

He said the morale and fighting efficiency of troops remain high as operations continue, in line with the mandate to restore lasting peace and security in the Northeast region.