Army, family, friends remember late COAS Lagbaja one year after

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Farouk Umar Mijinyawa, alongside family members, friends, and civil society groups, held a one-year remembrance ceremony in honour of the late former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

The solemn event, held on Wednesday at the T.A. Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja, was marked by prayers, tributes, and the distribution of palliatives to widows of fallen heroes in memory of the late Army Chief.

Speaking during the ceremony, Major General Mijinyawa described the late General Lagbaja as “a leader, mentor, and officer of great reputation who served Nigeria with exceptional dedication and responsibility.”

“Exactly a year ago, the Nigerian Army lost a great leader who gave his all for this nation. Late Lieutenant General Lagbaja was a mentor and an icon every officer looked up to,” the GOC said.

He noted that within just one year in office, the late COAS made significant strides in transforming the Nigerian Army through reforms that strengthened professionalism, welfare, and operational effectiveness.

Major General Mijinyawa said the distribution of food items and palliatives to widows of fallen soldiers was intended to uphold the legacy of selflessness that defined General Lagbaja’s leadership.

“This gesture reflects his commitment to the welfare of troops and their families. The Army will continue to stand by you and do everything within its power to comfort and support you,” he assured the widows.

The GOC also expressed gratitude to the Oba of Lagos, represented by the Ojoh of Lagos, Chief Tajudeen Abisogun, as well as members of the Prayers and Support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies (PSNASA) for their contributions to the success of the remembrance event.

In her remarks, the convener of PSNASA, Mary Abayomi Fatile, described the late General Lagbaja as a father figure and embodiment of selfless service.

“General Lagbaja’s tenure was defined by courage, patriotism, and a resolute commitment to restoring peace across Nigeria. We chose to honour him because he loved the military with all his heart and served his fatherland with sincerity and passion,” she said.

Fatile prayed that the ideals for which the late Army Chief lived and died would continue to inspire members of the Armed Forces and rekindle hope for a secure and united Nigeria.

“As we remember his good works, may the seeds of sacrifice he planted bring forth lasting peace. Let insecurity become a thing of the past in our dear country,” she added.

Also speaking, Mr Babatunde Kasunmu, chairman of the St. Charles Grammar School, Osogbo, Class of 1984, the late General’s secondary school set, described Lagbaja as a gentle and humble personality.

“He was the quietest among us, the least person we expected to join the military. But when he did, he excelled and left a remarkable legacy. We miss him dearly,” Kasunmu said.

The remembrance featured special prayers led by Colonel N.I. Saleh for the repose of the soul of the late COAS and other fallen heroes. Palliatives were later distributed to widows of soldiers who paid the ultimate price for the nation’s peace.