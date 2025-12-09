Army foils robbery, rescues kidnap victims in Taraba operations

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have foiled an armed robbery attack, rescued abducted travellers and recovered weapons in a series of coordinated operations across Taraba State.

The operations were disclosed in a statement yesterday by the Brigade’s Acting Spokesperson, Lt Umar Muhammad.

According to the statement, the first incident occurred on December 6, 2025 in Manya, Takum Local Council, where soldiers responded to a distress call after armed robbers barricaded the Manya/Takum Road and began dispossessing travellers.

“The troops launched a rapid clearance operation, forcing the criminals to flee and abandon their weapons. An AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered. Their intervention restored safety and movement along the busy route,” the statement read.

In a separate mission in Kufai Amadu, also in Takum, troops rescued two abducted travellers following reports that four men from Bauchi State were kidnapped in Amadu Town, while seeking directions on their way to Baissa in Kurmi Local Council.

“Preliminary findings revealed that two of the victims, identified as Musa Danji and Yusuf, were taken away by their abductors towards New City.

“Coordinated search operations led to the rescue of two others, Yusuf Musa and Muhammed Umar, who escaped from captivity. Search efforts for the remaining victims are ongoing,” the Army stated, adding that efforts to apprehend the perpetrators have been intensified.

In another operation on December 6, troops deployed in Iware, Ardo-Kola Local Council, recovered arms and arrested two suspects during an intelligence-driven raid in GarinSambo, Tau Village. Items seized include two pump-action guns, 13 cartridges, two motorcycles and four mobile phones. Two suspects, identified as Baba WuraSambo and MallamAdamuDarda, were arrested over alleged illegal possession of arms.

The Brigade Commander, Brig-Gen Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism and swift response. He reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to sustained, aggressive operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks across the state.

Uwa also assured residents of heightened security throughout the Yuletide and urged the public to remain vigilant while providing credible information to support ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in Taraba.