Army foils robbery, rescues kidnap victims, recovers weapons in Taraba

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have foiled a robbery attack, rescued abducted travellers, and recovered weapons in a series of coordinated operations across Taraba State.

The operations were disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Brigade’s Acting Spokesperson, Lt. Umar Muhammad.

According to the statement, the first incident occurred on 6 December 2025 in Manya, Takum Local Government Area, where soldiers responded to a distress call after armed robbers barricaded the Manya–Takum Road and began dispossessing travellers.

“The troops launched a rapid clearance operation, forcing the criminals to flee and abandon their weapons. An AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered. Their intervention restored safety and movement along the busy route,” the statement read.

In a separate mission in Kufai Amadu, also in Takum LGA, troops rescued two abducted travellers following reports that four men from Bauchi State were kidnapped in Amadu Town while seeking directions on their way to Baissa in Kurmi LGA.

“Preliminary findings revealed that two of the victims, identified as Mr. Musa Danji and Mr. Yusuf, were taken away by their abductors towards New City. Coordinated search operations led to the rescue of two others, Mr. Yusuf Musa and Mr. Muhammed Umar, who escaped from captivity. Search efforts for the remaining victims are ongoing,” the Army stated, adding that efforts to apprehend the perpetrators have been intensified.

In another operation on 6 December, troops deployed in Iware, Ardo-Kola LGA, recovered arms and arrested two suspects during an intelligence-driven raid in Garin Sambo, Tau Village. Items seized include two pump-action guns, 13 cartridges, two motorcycles, and four mobile phones. Two suspects, identified as Baba Wura Sambo and Mallam Adamu Darda, were arrested over alleged illegal possession of arms.

The Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism and swift response. He reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to sustained, aggressive operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks across the state.

Uwa also assured residents of heightened security throughout the Yuletide season and urged the public to remain vigilant while providing credible information to support ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in Taraba.