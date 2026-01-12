Army rescues 18 Cameroon-bound passengers after boat hijack

Troops of the 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Calabar, have successfully rescued 18 passengers, including two infants, following a hijacking incident on a passenger boat traveling from Nigeria to Cameroon on January 11, 2026.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters 13 Brigade, Major Yemi Sokoya, told The Guardian in Calabar that the operation was launched after receiving a distress call about suspected sea pirates operating with two speed boats and a wooden boat, who hijacked the passenger vessel near Kombo Fishing Port in Cameroonian waters.

According to him, troops deployed at Ikang swiftly responded and pursued the criminals, resulting in an exchange of fire that caused one of the pirates’ speed boats to capsize.

The pirates abandoned their victims and fled into the surrounding creeks. All passengers were rescued unharmed.

The Commander of 13 Brigade, Brigadier General P.O. Alimikhena, commended the troops for their prompt and professional response, stating: “This successful rescue operation demonstrates the courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our men and women to protect lives and ensure the safety of our waterways.

“We will continue to dominate our operational environment and safeguard our citizens against all criminal elements.”

He further urged members of the public to provide meaningful information that can assist the troops in effectively combating criminal activities across Cross River State, emphasizing that community cooperation is essential for maintaining security.

The operation underscores 13 Brigade’s steadfast commitment to securing lives and maintaining safety across regional waterways.