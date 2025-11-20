Army urges residents to disregard ‘fake sit-at-home order’ in South East

The 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, has urged the people of the South East to disregard messages of fear and coercion being spread by groups whose only aim is to create panic and hinder progress in the region for their selfish interest.

The Division said its attention has been drawn to a threat message on a fake “sit-at-home” order being circulated online by some criminal elements threatening a lockdown on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

This is as a Federal High Court in Abuja is expected to give judgment in a suit on terrorism charge against the leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, today.

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, said in a statement that the threat message was designed to create fear in the public domain, disrupt sources of livelihood and destabilise the South East region.

“We urge the public to disregard messages of fear and coercion spread by groups whose only aim is to create panic and hinder progress in the region for their selfish interest.

“Citizens are therefore encouraged to go about their lawful duties and businesses without fear.

“We call on all residents to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing efforts to maintain stability. If you see something, please say something. Together, we will ensure that no threat succeeds in disrupting the peace and unity of our country,” the statement said.

Ayeni warned that criminal elements and those seeking to take the laws into their hands or attempting to enforce any unfounded illegal order through any means would be decisively dealt with according to the law.

He said the fake sit-at-home order was aimed at undermining the authority of the government and the achievements of the security forces in the South East, who have succeded in eradicating the unlawful order by proscribed groups.

He assured the people that the threats were baseless and will not hold as no illegal order will disrupt the peace and freedom of law-abiding citizens.

“The 82 Division in coordination with the Nigerian Police and other sister security agencies, has implemented a robust security plan to ensure the complete safety of all citizens.

“Forces are deployed to safeguard lives, property, and critical infrastructure and prevent any acts of sabotage or violence.

“We guarantee that Freedom of Movement is Protected and residents are free to conduct their lawful activities without fear or hindrance. There will be peaceful coexistence and economic activities will thrive in the region.”