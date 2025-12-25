ASF France praises clemency as Adamawa gov frees farmer sentenced to death

After 11 years on death row over an incident of self-defence, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has granted clemency to a farmer, Sunday Jackson.

Jackson was attacked by a herdsman on his farm in 2015 and, while defending himself from imminent danger, fatally injured his assailant with a knife.

Despite the circumstances pointing to self-defence, Jackson was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, a decision that raised serious concerns about fairness, proportionality and the right to self-defence.

The pardon, announced in a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, reflects the governor’s exercise of the prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and aligns with the recommendations of the Adamawa State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Announcing the pardon, Fintiri said: “Therefore, in the exercise of my prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and in line with the recommendations of the Adamawa State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted pardon to Sunday Jackson, having considered his conduct and the circumstances of his case.”

Reacting to the development yesterday, Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF France) commended the governor for granting Jackson clemency. Mrs Angela Uwandu Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, Head of Office of ASF France in Nigeria, described the decision as a demonstration of courageous and humane leadership.

She said: “As part of its commitment to access to justice and the protection of human rights, ASF France formally submitted a clemency letter to the Governor of Adamawa State, drawing attention to the grave injustice surrounding Sunday Jackson’s continued incarceration and calling for the exercise of mercy in line with constitutional and human rights standards.”

After 11 years in detention, the governor’s decision has brought long-overdue relief and restored hope, not only to Sunday Jackson and his family, but also to advocates of justice across Nigeria.

“ASF France particularly commends Governor Fintiri for his willingness to listen to the calls of civil society and to act decisively to correct an injustice. This act of clemency reinforces the importance of executive mercy as a critical safeguard within the justice system, especially in cases involving the irreversible punishment of death.”

ASF France reiterated its appreciation to the Governor of Adamawa State for the decision and reaffirmed its commitment to advocating fair trial standards, the protection of human dignity, and justice systems that uphold humanity and the rule of law.