Ashimolowo extends free medical services to Port Harcourt residents

Pix from left Rev. Jet Bankole, member, CCRWF; Pastor Femi Faseru, Resident Pastor, KICC, Prayer Dome; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Convener, Christ Compassion to the Rural World Foundation ( CCRWF) and Mrs Nasara Katugwa-Washpam, Chief Operating Officer, CCRWF during a press conference by CCRWF to announce the forthcoming Portharcourt crusade held in Lagos on Monday

The Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), through its Christ Compassion to the Rural World (CCRW), has announced plans to expand its free medical services and humanitarian support to residents of Port Harcourt.

Founder and Senior Pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo, who disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos, themed “Port Harcourt, This is Selfless,” said the outreach would hold from November 24-29, 2025.

He said the decision to hold the next mission in Port Harcourt followed what he described as divine guidance, similar to earlier outreach initiatives in Ikorodu and Ibadan.

According to him, the programme will combine medical screenings, surgical interventions, relief distribution, and gospel services aimed at providing both spiritual and social transformation to host communities.

He said CCRW had stocked its warehouses with medical equipment, surgical supplies, and relief materials ahead of the outreach, adding that preliminary screenings have already exceeded expectations, with many residents presenting themselves for assessment, including procedures for cataracts, fibroids, and other common medical conditions.

Ashimolowo stressed that post-surgery follow-up would remain a key part of the mission with medical teams working alongside partner hospitals to ensure patients recover safely, especially for procedures requiring longer observation.

He emphasised that the outreach is designed to provide sustainable relief, not palliative care, noting that Nigerians are dignified people whose challenges often arise from systemic issues rather than personal shortcomings.

“Our goal is to ease burdens while preserving dignity, transforming lives spiritually, medically, and socially,” he said.

The pastor also commended the Rivers State government for supporting CCRW and granting access to hospitals, health centres, and military facilities to aid the intervention.