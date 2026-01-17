Auto Crash Claims One, 18 Injured in Adamawa

One person has been confirmed dead, while 18 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a road traffic accident involving a Toyota Hummer bus in Adamawa State.

The crash occurred along the Yola–Kano highway and involved a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number BLD 471 XL, which was conveying 19 passengers, including the driver, 14 men and five women.

Confirming the incident, the Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Numan, Assistant Corps Commander Idi Timothy, said the lone fatality was a passenger identified as a citizen of the Republic of Cameroon, who died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to him, the 18 surviving passengers were rescued from the scene and rushed to the General Hospital, Numan, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

Preliminary investigations revealed that over-speeding was the major cause of the accident.

Timothy cautioned motorists against speeding and urged them to strictly comply with traffic rules and regulations to prevent avoidable road crashes, which often result in loss of life and property.

He also disclosed that N40,000 and 300,000 CFA francs belonging to the deceased were recovered at the scene and handed over to his relatives. The body of the deceased was also released to the family for burial.

A relative of the deceased, Abdulrazak Bilyaminu, who identified himself as the victim’s younger brother, confirmed the death while receiving the recovered money.

The FRSC reiterated its commitment to promoting road safety and advised road users to exercise caution at all times.