Bago swears in 30 commissioners, 25 LG chairmen, others

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has sworn in 30 commissioners, 25 elected local government council chairmen and their deputies, as well as members of boards and commissions, urging them to contribute meaningfully to the delivery of his administration’s New Niger agenda.

The swearing-in ceremony was held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Government House in Minna. The Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, was represented by Justice Maimuna Abubakar of High Court 6, who administered the oath of office and allegiance to the appointees.

Governor Bago said the officials were deliberately selected based on their track records, expressing confidence that they would give their best in the service of the state.

He stressed the need for the new office holders to reflect on past experiences with a view to building a sustainable, prosperous and egalitarian Niger State.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, advised the newly sworn-in officials to demonstrate commitment in the discharge of their duties, noting that dedication to service would be critical to the success of the New Niger agenda.

Usman disclosed that a retreat had been strategically organised for the appointees to align them with the administration’s collective vision and define clear expectations.

The board members sworn in include those of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, the Secondary Education Board and the Law Reform Commission.

Some of the newly sworn-in officials expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to serve and pledged their commitment to the realisation of the New Niger agenda.

Meanwhile, Zamfara State has emerged as the best-performing state in the North-West zone of the Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge.

The state was announced the winner during an award night held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre on Friday.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) launched the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge in 2022, with a commitment to building a health system that delivers quality care regardless of geography or circumstance.

According to the statement, the PHC Leadership Challenge Fund is designed to promote sustainable healthcare financing and encourage Nigeria’s 36 states to compete in improving their primary healthcare services.

“Zamfara State has won 500,000 USD as the best performing State in the North West zone in the Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge.

“The award presented to Governor Dauda Lawal is a joint project of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the Dangote Foundation, and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“This clearly demonstrates that Governor Lawal’s declaration of a state of emergency in the Zamfara health sector is producing the intended positive outcomes.”