Bandits attack Niger Rep, injure security aides

Gunmen, suspected bandits on Tuesday attacked a member of the House of Representatives representing Borgu and Agwara Federal Constituency in Niger State, Hon. Jafaru Mohammed Ali.

The Guardian gathered that the attack occurred at Kuble village along the Agwara–Babana road at about 1:00 p.m. while the lawmaker was on his way to meet constituents over developmental projects planned for the area.

According to sources, the assailants opened fire on the convoy, leaving several people injured. The security personnel attached to the lawmaker reportedly sustained serious injuries during the ambush.

“The member and his entourage are currently receiving treatment,” a source familiar with the incident confirmed.

It was gathered that soldiers have since been mobilised to the area to rescue those affected and restore order.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been issued by security agencies regarding the incident.

Efforts to reach the Niger State Police Command and the lawmaker’s media aide for comments were unsuccessful.

The attack comes amid growing concern over renewed bandit activities in parts of Niger State, particularly along highways linking remote communities in Borgu and Agwara local government areas.

Residents have repeatedly called for increased security presence in the region, which has witnessed a resurgence of armed attacks targeting travellers and rural dwellers.

Meanwhile, local authorities are said to be working with military personnel to intensify patrols in the affected axis to prevent further assaults.

The recent attack comes days after another ambush on the convoy of another lawmaker by unidentified gunmen, leading to the killing of a former councillor in Benue State.

The Guardian reports that Prince Shimapever Jiji, the member representing Logo State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, was attacked on Saturday evening at Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area. A former councillor of Tombu Ward, identified as Tsebee, was reportedly killed on the spot.

The lawmaker had reportedly visited Tombu Council Ward to sympathise with families of victims killed in an earlier attack last Thursday that left three people dead.

The Chairman of Logo Local Government Area, Clement Kav, confirmed the incident, describing it as “a senseless and barbaric act.”

He said, “Our son came home to commiserate with the families of those killed in last Thursday’s attack. I was supposed to join him, but the governor called me for a meeting. It was later I heard that the lawmaker’s convoy was attacked on his way back at Anyiin in the late hours of Saturday.”

Kav condemned the attack and called on security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.