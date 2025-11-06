Barau urges sustained onslaught against bandits in Kano

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has commended the military troops for repelling a bandits’ incursion into Shanono Local Government in Kano.

The Joint Task Force troops, under Operation MESA, successfully neutralised the bandits on Saturday in their usual attempt to invade the Shanono community from neighbouring Katsina State.

Although the JTF, led by soldiers from 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Bukavo Barracks, killed 19 in a gunfire battle with the bandits, two gallant officers and a vigilante paid the supreme price on the frontline.

In a statement signed by Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Barau tasked the troops to sustain the onslaught against the criminals.

“On November 1, in response to a tip-off on the movement of bandits, the troops of 3 Brigade, supported by other security agencies, engaged them, resulting in the neutralisation of 19 bandits.

“Senator Barau commended the troops for the high display of gallantry and engagement of the criminal elements. He mourned two gallant soldiers and a vigilante operative who paid the supreme price in the course of securing the area,” the statement read.

The Senator representing Kano North urged the people in the area to be vigilant, remain calm, and promptly report any suspicious movements in their vicinity to security personnel for a swift military response.

He reiterated his commitment to continue supporting the security agencies in the local government area, the Kano North Senatorial District, and the state at large.

“Shanono and other local government areas in Kano North Senatorial District, and indeed the entire Kano State, are peaceful. We will not allow these marauding criminals, who are on the run from neighbouring states following military operations, to destabilise our communities,” he said.

Recall that a few days ago, bandits attacked and killed no fewer than three people after an incursion into Kano communities from neighbouring Katsina State.

The Guardian reports that no fewer than three villagers were killed following a series of bandit attacks in Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas of Kano State, raising concerns about border security.

According to a resident of Tsanyawa, who requested anonymity, the latest attack took place on Friday evening when approximately 20 bandits crossed from Kogari village in Katsina and invaded Yanganau village. The group subsequently moved into Shanono communities, clashing with a joint security task force, resulting in the deaths of three villagers.

A community leader, Professor Muhammed Dauda, from Kuraku village in Faruruwa, Shanono Local Government Area, told journalists on Saturday that residents in several communities now live in fear. “We thought the presence of soldiers, civil defence, and other paramilitary forces, including the JTF, would solve the issue, but it’s still the same; it’s like we are challenging them,” he said.

Professor Dauda highlighted that attacks have occurred over the past three days in Unguwar Tsamiya, Yaudari, and Yan Ganau, with reports of killings and abductions, including women.

“Our people now sleep elsewhere for fear of attack; they’ve abandoned their homes. Some who fled to urban centres cannot return,” he added.

He urged both the President and the military leadership to review the situation and secure the borders with Katsina, warning that Gwarzo and Tsanyawa are also at risk.

The Kano State Police Command recently announced the arrest of two suspected bandits operating in Shanono following an intensive raid. Earlier reports from Alhaji Yahaya Umar Bagobir, Chairman of the Shanono Community Security Committee, noted the killing of seven residents, the rustling of approximately 70 cows, the abduction of ten individuals, and the collection of over ₦15 million in ransom from predominantly Fulani communities.

The security concerns have reached the Kano State House of Assembly. During Tuesday’s plenary, Dr Ali Lawan Kiyawa, representing Shanono, and Garba Ya’u Gwarmai, representing Ghari/Tsanyawa Constituency, called on security agencies to intensify measures to protect affected communities.