Bayelsa deputy governor slumps, rushed to ICU

Tension has gripped residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, following reports that the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, collapsed on Thursday and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

The incident, which occurred around 1:30 pm in his office, triggered an immediate emergency response.

Eyewitnesses said the deputy governor appeared to be in critical condition when he was taken into the hospital’s emergency wing.

While some sources at the hospital said Ewhrudjakpo has been stabilised in the ICU, other unconfirmed reports speculated that he might not have survived.

As of press time, no official statement has been issued regarding his condition or the cause of the health scare, though medical sources suggested it could be cardiac-related.

A source close to the deputy governor attributed the incident to his demanding schedule, saying: “He’s a workaholic; he really needs to find time to rest.”

Security operatives have since cordoned off the hospital premises, as top government officials trooped in to assess the situation and show solidarity.

Efforts to reach the deputy governor’s media aide, Mr. Doubara Atasi, were unsuccessful.

However, medical personnel at FMC told our correspondent that Ewhrudjakpo is receiving the best possible care and is currently stable.