Birth of The Grace Rock Church, a new move of God — Pastor Funso

The formal inauguration of The Grace Rock Church will hold on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at the Pertinence Group Hall, Tinuola Close, Animashaun Bus Stop, Akowonjo, Egbeda, Lagos by 3:00 pm.

Lead Pastor, Ebenezer Olufunso Popola and his amiable wife, Pastor Titilola, said “the birth of The Grace Rock Church is a new move of God in the body of Christ, as the ministry is mandated to raise a people of character, power and influence.”

The core values are summed up in an acronym – SPEED, meaning “Selfless and sacrificial service; Power- packed prayer; Effective evangelism; Excellence in service delivery and Discipleship.”

Designed to engage biblical truths to address contemporary realities, the ministry shall focus on the spiritual and personal development of members to achieve both earthly and heavenly purposes.

Its Core Mantra, according to the revered cleric, Popoola, is ‘Help And Grace From God For Destiny Fulfilment, Receiving Help On The Altar Of Grace.’

Pastor Funso, as he is fondly called, served in the Anglican Church of his hometown, Gbongan, Osun State as a choir and Boys Brigade member for fourteen years. He met with Jesus Christ during his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) assignment at Word of Life Church, Biu, Borno State in 1992. He had a brief time with the Deeper

Life Bible Church before joining The Redeemed Christian of God in 1993. He served in the RCCG for over 30 years as a worker, youth president, minister, parish pastor, Area Pastor, and Zonal Pastor. As at the time of exit, by God’s instruction, as a Pastor-in-charge of Zone, he was the coordinator of Youth and Young Adults and the Protocol Arm of the Lagos Province 72 where he last served.

The lead pastor at Grace Rock Church is a man of many parts. He is bringing a rare flavour of God’s enabling grace, uncommon spiritual mentoring, rich managerial competence, and above all, clear conviction of a call from God.

Popoola is a business and leadership development expert. He previously worked as the training manager for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Entrepreneurship Development Centre under the umbrella of the Africa Leadership Forum. He is a UNIDO certified trainer on HP Life Business Management.

A Fellow, Pan Africa Consulting Association (PACA) and Institute of Supervision and Leadership (ISL), in the secular space, he is a trainer and consultant.

The Country Manager for Estars Federation and also Relationship Manager for RBRS (Canada), Pastor Funso is youth-friendly. One of his major focus in ministry is to raise men whose lives will glorify God’s name.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He is blessed with a very pleasant, humble, and dutiful wife, who has always supported her husband in and outside the work of the ministry. Together, they have added huge values in their ministerial trajectory to the glory of God. With his wife, Titilola, they are blessed with amazing and God-fearing children