Bishop tasks Nigerians on re-commitment to righteousness, fear of God at Christmas

The Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Rt. Revd. Ifedola Gabriel Okupevi has called on Nigerians to take comfort in the fact that God has not abandoned us as he charged every citizen including the leaders to recommit themselves to truth, righteousness and the fear of God.

Okupevi, who gave the encouragement and charge in his Christmas message to Nigerians in Lagos, said the season of yuletide should quickly remind everyone that Jesus who is being celebrated is the Prince of Peace who alone brings peace where there is conflict, justice where there is oppression and hope where despair abounds.

“As we reflect on the events of the outgoing year, we can all testify that it has been a year of trials and testing for our nation; marked by economic hardship, inflation, insecurity and the rising cost of living. Many have struggled to make ends meet and there are those who have been weighed down by uncertainty about the future. Yet, in all these things, God’s presence has remained with us and His grace has sustained us through the storm.

“Therefore, we need to remind ourselves of the core message of this season and take solace in the fact that Christmas is a sacred reminder of God’s unwavering love for humanity. It is the story of God coming down to dwell among us- Emmanuel- “God with us,” he said.

He reminded political leaders that leadership is a sacred trust and must therefore govern with fairness, integrity and the consciousness that every decision made, impacts lives created in God’s image.

He tasked every citizen not to grow weary in doing good but continue to be the light of Christ in a dark world through acts of kindness, generosity and faithful service.

He added that it is imperative for all Nigerians to ensure that love, forgiveness and compassion reign in our homes and communities.

He noted that Christmas reminds us that no night is too dark for God’s light to shine through and no situation is beyond His redemptive power as he charged that celebration of this Christmas should also focus on the needy around us, the hungry, the lonely, the displaced and the grieving, sharing the love of Christ.

Okupevi prayed for God’s continual abiding presence with Nigerians as the nation looks forward to the new year and His Divine courage to enable every citizen face the days ahead with hope and strength. He prayed that the Lord who began the year with Nigerians will end it perfectly with every citizen.

He wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year that would be filled with God’s divine presence, peace and courage towards fulfilling His only purpose in life and that the Prince of Peace would reign in the heart of every Nigerian, in the nation and in the Church.