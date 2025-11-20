BPI initiative donates school materials to Lagos pupils

‎The Bright Peter Impact Initiative (BPI) has deepened its drive for inclusive and quality education with the donation of school bags and learning materials to pupils across public schools in Lagos State.

‎

The gesture, undertaken as part of the organisation’s education empowerment programme, aims to support children from low-income households while advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

‎

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Founder of the Initiative, Peter Ibizugbe Righteousness B., popularly known as Bright Peter, said the intervention reflects BPI’s commitment to breaking learning barriers and equipping students with essential tools for academic success.

‎

“At BPI Initiative, we believe education is the foundation for social and economic transformation. By equipping young learners with basic school supplies, we invest in the future of our communities and help create a more inclusive and sustainable society,” he said.

‎

He added that the foundation plans to scale its education-focused interventions to other states next year, while strengthening collaborations with schools, community leaders and development partners to reach more children nationwide.

‎

The Bright Peter Impact Initiative, a privately funded non-profit organisation, focuses on empowering marginalised groups, nurturing youth leadership, promoting sustainability, and supporting community development. Its core values—sustainability, inclusion, impact and love—guide its programmes, which span education, medical outreach, entrepreneurship empowerment, prison missions and other humanitarian interventions.

‎

Bright Peter noted that the Initiative’s philosophy is anchored on love and collective responsibility. “Our work is driven by love for humanity and the belief that every individual deserves a fair chance at success. Society thrives when we uplift one another, and that is what our initiative stands for,” he said.

‎

According to data from the Lagos State Ministry of Education, over 1.5 million pupils are enrolled in public schools, with many lacking access to basic learning materials. Stakeholders say interventions like BPI’s complement government efforts to improve learning outcomes across the state.

‎

BPI said the donation forms part of its broader agenda to raise a generation of empowered, educated and socially responsible citizens. The foundation pledged to sustain its outreach programmes and expand partnerships to ensure that every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to learn, dream and thrive.

‎

More information about BPI’s programmes is available on its website.

