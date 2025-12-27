BRG honours realtors, developers, industry leaders at excellence awards 7.0

Billionaire Realtors Group Network Limited (BRG) hosted its Excellence Awards 7.0 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, celebrating outstanding achievements within Nigeria’s real estate industry.

The yearly event, one of BRG’s most significant industry gatherings, which was held on Monday, December 15, 2025, brought together developers, realtors, policymakers, and key stakeholders to recognise excellence across sales performance, leadership, loyalty, and industry impact.

The Minister of Youth Development, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ayodele Olawande, served as the keynote speaker at the event, delivering an address centred on youth empowerment, leadership, and economic participation.

During the ceremony, BRG presented awards across multiple categories, including, Industry Leaders Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Top 100 Salespersons of the Year, Top Performing Realtors, Loyalty Awards and Top Performing Developers.

The event also recognised the top three performing realtors of the year, celebrating exceptional performance and consistency within the BRG network.

According to BRG, the Excellence Awards serve as both recognition and motivation for continued growth within the industry.

“The BRG Excellence Awards represent our commitment to rewarding excellence, strengthening professionalism, and building a collaborative real estate ecosystem that creates real economic impact,” the organisation stated.

With a nationwide sales force exceeding 100,000 real estate professionals, BRG continues to empower its network through training, exposure, and access to verified property opportunities.

The BRG Excellence Awards reaffirm the company’s role as a driving force in shaping standards, recognising value, and fostering sustainable growth within Nigeria’s real estate sector