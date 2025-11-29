Bright Peter initiative donates school materials to Lagos pupils

The Bright Peter Impact Initiative (BPI) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing quality education and youth empowerment by donating school bags and learning materials to students across public schools in Lagos State.

This initiative is part of BPI’s education empowerment program, designed to support children from low-income families and promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

Speaking during the donation exercise, the Founder of the Bright Peter Impact Initiative, Peter Ibizugbe Righteousness B., fondly known as Bright Peter, emphasized that the gesture reflects the foundation’s continuous effort to remove barriers to learning and provide students with the tools they need to succeed.

“At BPI initiative, we believe education is the foundation for social and economic transformation. By equipping young learners with basic school supplies, we invest in the future of our communities and help create more inclusive and sustainable society,” Peter said.

He also explained that the foundation plans to extend its education-focused initiatives to other states in the coming year while strengthening collaborations with schools, community leaders, and development partners to reach more children and students across Nigeria.

The Bright Peter Impact Initiative, a privately funded nonprofit organisation, focuses on projects that empower the marginalised, nurture leadership among young people, promote sustainability and provide hope to the common man. Its core values, sustainability, inclusion, impact, and love shape its diverse programs, which include Education, Medical Outreach & Sensitization, Entrepreneurship Empowerment Programs & Aids, Prison Missions and various community development drives.

Bright Peter noted that BPI’s guiding philosophy is rooted in love and collective responsibility. “Our work is driven by love for humanity and for the idea that every individual deserves a fair chance at success. Society thrives when we uplift one another, and that is what our initiative stands for,” he said.

Data from the Lagos State Ministry of Education indicates that over 1.5 million pupils are enrolled in public schools, many of whom struggle with limited access to basic educational materials. Stakeholders have lauded initiatives like BPI’s as crucial in complementing government efforts to improve learning conditions across the state.

BPI’s donation is part of its broader vision to build a generation of empowered, educated, and socially responsible citizens.

The Foundation has pledged to sustain its outreach programs and expand its partnerships to ensure that every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to learn, dream, and thrive. Through its initiatives, BPI Initiative aims to contribute to making the world a better Place.