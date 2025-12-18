Buni orders tight security during Yuletide in Yobe 

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has ordered a tight security during the Christmas and New Year festivities to ensure the protection of life and property in the state.



Accordingly, the police and other security agencies are to remain alert by scaling up their operations during the Christmas, Boxing Day, and the New Year holidays.



Buni, who was represented by his deputy, Idi Gubana Barde, gave the order, yesterday, during the 15th State Security Coordination Committee meeting held at the Government House, Damaturu.



Gubana, while addressing the stakeholders of security, stated: “The prevailing restored peace in the state should not breed complacency of protecting life and property during Christmas and New Year festivities across the state, including the border communities with Niger.”



He urged the security agencies to effectively collaborate in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities, stating that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring public safety in the state.



He also urged the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, to ensure that all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders enforce the highest level of security alerts in their respective jurisdictions.

The commissioner, while highlighting the police’s commitment to public safety, reiterated that Buni’s directives on a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations would be complied with in securing people’s life and property.