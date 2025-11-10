Burial rites for Pa James Oghenesuvwe begin Nov. 14

The burial programme for Pa James Obukohwo Oghenesuvwe, who passed away at the age of 78, begins on Friday, November 14, with a wake and requiem mass at Arobiyeye Town, Ogun State, at 4:00 p.m.

A vigil mass will follow on Thursday, November 27, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Ugono Orogun, Delta State, at 5:00 p.m. The final farewell activities will hold on Friday, November 28, beginning with the departure from the mortuary at about 8:00 a.m., followed by a lying-in-state at his residence in Ugono Town, Ughelli North Council, Delta State.

The funeral mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, with interment immediately afterwards at his family compound. A reception will follow at Ochuko Drive, Ugono, while a thanksgiving mass and outing service will hold on Sunday, November 30, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Ugono, Delta State, at 6:30 a.m.